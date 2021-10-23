Japan's Princess Mako celebrates 30th birthday ahead of marriage

Japan's Princess Mako celebrated her 30th birthday on Saturday (Oct 23), marking the last birthday she would have as a member of the imperial family.
TOKYO (REUTERS) - Japan's Princess Mako celebrated her 30th birthday on Saturday (Oct 23), marking the last birthday she would have as a member of the imperial family before she marries her boyfriend next week.

Her marriage to commoner Kei Komuro on Tuesday will mean she becomes a commoner, in keeping with laws saying female members of the imperial family cannot keep their royal status after marriage.

Photos of Princess Mako taking a walk on the imperial grounds with her younger sister were released by the Imperial Household Agency, but no comment was given by the Princess to mark her birthday.

The three-year engagement between Princess Mako and Mr Komuro had been marked with scandal and controversy, which started when a tabloid reported that Mr Komuro was embroiled in a money scandal.

The Imperial Household Agency said in a news conference held in early October that Princess Mako had developed post-traumatic stress disorder from the intense media scrutiny her engagement came under.

