Japan's Prince Hisahito in Bhutan on first overseas trip

Japan's 12-year-old Prince Hisahito being welcomed by Bhutan's Princess Dechen Yangzom Wangchuck (in white top) and Princess Eeuphelma Choden Wangchuck (in pink top) after arriving in Bhutan yesterday for a private family trip with his father, Crown Prince Fumihito, and mother, Crown Princess Kiko. It is the first overseas trip for the junior high school student, who became second in line to the Chrysanthemum Throne following his uncle Emperor Naruhito's enthronement in May. The two princes took separate flights as a precautionary measure, while Crown Princess Kiko flew with her son, who is currently on summer holiday, reported Kyodo news agency. After receiving a welcome from members of the Bhutanese royal family at Paro Airport, the three met officials of the Japan International Cooperation Agency and visited a national museum. The family will meet Bhutanese King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck over lunch tomorrow in the capital Thimphu, according to the Japanese Imperial Household Agency. They will watch a demonstration of archery, Bhutan's national sport, on Tuesday. Visits to temples and museums are also scheduled during their stay, before they return to Japan on Sunday. Japan has maintained a close relationship with Bhutan since the two countries established diplomatic ties in 1986.