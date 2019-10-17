Japan's Prime Minister Abe sends offering to controversial war shrine

TOKYO (DPA) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Thursday (Oct 17) made a ritual offering of a sacred tree branch for the Yasukuni Shrine, a source of diplomatic friction with neighbouring countries such as China and South Korea.

The conservative premier is expected to refrain from visiting the 150-year-old war memorial during its four-day autumn festival which begins Thursday.

The shrine honours the spirits of Japan's 2.46 million war dead, including 14 Class-A war criminals from World War II.

Seiichi Eto, the minister in charge of Okinawa and Northern Territories affairs, offered prayers at the shrine on Thursday morning, becoming the first minister to do so in two and a half years.

Dozens of Japanese lawmakers are expected to visit the site during the festival.

Visits by Japanese political leaders to the site invite the anger of neighbouring countries, especially China and South Korea, which consider the central Tokyo shrine as glorifying Japan's wartime aggression.

Abe has not paid homage at the shrine since December 2013, when his visit sparked an international outcry.