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Japan’s position on Taiwan has not changed, PM Takaichi says

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi speaks during a press conference during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Economic Leaders' Meeting in Shenzhen, China, on Nov 19.

SHENZHEN – Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, speaking in southern China, said on Nov 19 that her country’s position on Taiwan had not changed since 1972.

Takaichi’s comments on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Shenzhen come as relations between China and Japan remain in a deep freeze since her Taiwan-related remarks in November 2025.

She said then that a hypothetical Chinese attack on democratically-ruled Taiwan could trigger a military response from Tokyo.

On Nov 19, Takaichi said there had been no change to Japan’s position on Taiwan as stated in its 1972 Japan-China Joint Communique, which established diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Under the 1972 communique, Japan said it “fully understands and respects” Beijing’s position that Taiwan is a part of China.

“There has been absolutely no change to this position,” Takaichi told a press conference.

China has demanded she retract what it called her “egregious” remarks in 2025, warning that otherwise Japan “must bear all consequences” for the comments.

It has also restricted exports of critical minerals, banned imports of Japanese seafood and urged its citizens not to travel to Japan.

Until now, Japanese leaders have avoided mentioning Taiwan when publicly discussing such scenarios, maintaining a strategic ambiguity.

Unlike other leaders including US President Donald Trump, Takaichi did not hold a bilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the APEC summit.

She said she had expressed thanks for the invite to Xi during one of brief encounters with him for greetings, highlighting China is “an important neighbour” for Japan to engage and communicate with. REUTERS