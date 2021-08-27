Japan's PM faces challengers in ruling party leadership race

TOKYO • Japanese former foreign minister Fumio Kishida challenged Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga yesterday for leadership of the ruling party, as the Premier struggles with crumbling approval rates ahead of a general election.

Mr Suga stressed he would seek re-election in the Sept 29 race for Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) president, while former internal affairs minister Sanae Takaichi also threw her hat in the ring.

The winner is virtually assured of being prime minister because of the LDP's majority in the Lower House of Parliament. The LDP chief must lead the party to a general election by Nov 28, which the Sankei newspaper said will be held in October or later.

"The people feel that their voices are not reaching the LDP," Mr Kishida, 64, told a news conference. "I am running ... to show that the LDP listens to the people and is a party that offers broad choices, and to protect our nation's democracy," said Mr Kishida, adding that he would aim for a more equitable, diverse society.

But Mr Hiroyuki Ueno, senior strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Asset Management, said the challenges to Mr Suga may not topple him as leader. "My sense is, most people in markets expect Suga to win unless he decides to quit by himself."

Although the LDP-led coalition is not expected to lose its majority in the powerful Lower House, forecasts suggest that Mr Suga's party could lose the majority that it holds on its own, an outcome that would weaken whoever is leading the LDP.

Mr Suga, 72, took office last September with support of about 70 per cent but his ratings have sunk below 30 per cent as Japan battles its worst wave of Covid-19 infections and many of his LDP lawmakers fear for their seats.

LDP secretary-general Toshihiro Nikai, who was key to Mr Suga's victory last year, said on Wednesday that he still supports the Prime Minister.

The party's smallest faction, led by former Cabinet minister Nobuteru Ishihara, was also lining up behind Mr Suga, Jiji news agency reported.

Other party bosses, including former prime minister Shinzo Abe and Finance Minister Taro Aso, have not commented publicly.

Unlike last year, grassroots LDP members will vote along with the party's MPs, which could make the outcome harder to predict. And novice MPs, fearful of losing their seats, may be wary of following their elders' orders.

Mr Kishida, a soft-spoken lawmaker from Hiroshima, had been seen as the preferred heir to Mr Abe, who stepped down last year as prime minister citing ill health.

But the former foreign minister lost the ensuing party polls after factions coalesced around Mr Suga, who had been Mr Abe's right-hand man for eight years.

Mr Kishida has said he would aim to reduce income gaps and support the economically vulnerable such as workers in insecure jobs and women, an apparent effort to differentiate his stance from Mr Suga, who has stressed self-reliance before public support.

He called for an economic stimulus package as soon as possible, but did not specify its size.

Mr Kishida has ranked low in surveys of voters' preferred next prime minister, well below other possible rivals such as Administrative Reform Minister Taro Kono, who is leading Japan's vaccination roll-out, and former defence minister Shigeru Ishiba.

"Unless they chose someone like Ishiba who is more popular with the public, it will be hard to recover lost support," said Professor Hiroyoshi Sunakawa of Tokyo's Rikkyo University.

Meanwhile, Ms Takaichi, a conservative Abe disciple seen as a long-shot to become Japan's first female premier, told reporters she wanted to finish what Mr Abe had left undone, including hitting a 2 per cent inflation target that has eluded policymakers.

REUTERS