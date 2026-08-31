Japan’s oldest person, 115-year-old woman from Nara prefecture, dies

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Japan’s oldest person, Shigeko Kagawa, a 115-year-old resident of Nara prefecture, western Japan, died late last week, the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare said on Aug 31 .

Fuyo Kishimoto, a 114-year-old woman in nearby Kyoto, is now the country’s oldest person. The ministry said Kagawa died on Aug 27.

Born in 1911, Kagawa graduated from a medical school in 1934 and worked for about three years in the obstetrics and gynaecology and internal medicine departments at a hospital in Osaka, according to a local medical association.

She opened her own clinic in Nara prefecture in 1937. Kagawa continued practising as an obstetrician-gynaecologist and internist into her 80s, contributing to community healthcare. In 2021, she became the oldest torchbearer in the Tokyo Olympic torch relay. KYODO NEWS