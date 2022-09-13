Japan's oldest man dies in Nara at 112, still young by world record standards

TOKYO - Mr Mikizo Ueda, who till his death was the oldest living Japanese man, died at the age of 112, Nara city's local government announced Tuesday.

Japan has one of the world's highest life expectancies in the world. It has been home to several people recognised by the Guinness World Records as among the oldest to have ever lived.

The oldest man ever was also Japanese, Mr Jiroemon Kimura, who was 116 years and 54 days old when he died in June 2013.

But the oldest human being ever was a woman, Madam Kane Tanaka, also of Japan, who reached 119 years old when she died on April 19, 2022, in Fukuoka Prefecture.

With her death, the oldest living person in Japan now is Madam Fusa Tatsumi, of Osaka, who is currently 115 years old.

The oldest currently living person is Madam Lucile Randon, a 118-year-old French nun. She is also the oldest known survivor of COVID-19. XINHUA