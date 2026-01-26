Straitstimes.com header logo

Japan’s nuclear watchdog starts probe of plant operator’s HQ over data fraud

Chubu Electric Power admitted the misconduct in December 2025 and announced the potential underestimation on Jan 5, 2026.

NAGOYA – The Nuclear Regulation Authority (NRA) on Jan 26 began an on-site inspection of Chubu Electric Power’s headquarters over earthquake risk data fraud linked to the firm’s

Hamaoka nuclear power plant

in Shizuoka Prefecture.

During the inspection of the Chubu Electric headquarters in Nagoya, the nuclear regulator will review documents and other records related to the compilation of fraudulent data used in reactor screenings.

The NRA will also interview employees involved in the wrongdoing.

The probe is aimed at fully uncovering the circumstances surrounding and motives behind the misconduct.

Based on the findings from the inspection, expected to take at least several months, the NRA will consider action against Chubu Electric.

At its regular meeting on Jan 14, the NRA discussed possible punishments, such as disapproving a reactor restart at the Hamaoka power station and revoking the installation permit for the plant.

“(The data fraud) is a serious case requiring a study on severe punishment,” NRA chief Shinsuke Yamanaka said at a press conference that day.

Since 2018 or before, Chubu Electric had selected a representative seismic wave using methods different from those presented during the NRA’s screenings, according to the company.

Also, the company started around 2018 to deliberately choose seismic waves other than average values as the representative wave.

Chubu Electric therefore may have

underestimated the seismic ground motions

that the plant could experience.

The NRA learnt of the issue through an external tip in February 2025. Chubu Electric admitted the misconduct in December 2025 and announced it on Jan 5. THE JAPAN NEWS/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

