Japan's new PM sends offering to controversial shrine

TOKYO • Japan's new Prime Minister Fumio Kishida yesterday sent a ritual offering to the controversial Yasukuni Shrine that honours the war dead but is seen by neighbouring countries as a symbol of Tokyo's past militarism.

Mr Kishida sent the "masakaki" tree offering under his name as prime minister to celebrate the shrine's biannual festival held in the spring and autumn, said a spokesman for the shrine.

Two of Mr Kishida's ministers also offered sacred trees.

Yasukuni honours 2.5 million war dead, mostly Japanese, who have perished since the late 19th century. But the Tokyo shrine also honours senior military and political figures convicted of war crimes by an international tribunal.

Earlier this year, three top ministers paid their respects at the shrine on the anniversary of Japan's World War II surrender.

But a Japanese prime minister has not appeared at the shrine since 2013, when Mr Shinzo Abe sparked fury in Beijing and Seoul and earned a rare diplomatic rebuke from close ally the United States, over his visit.

Mr Kishida's predecessor Yoshihide Suga made a pilgrimage to the shrine yesterday, the spokesman said, while public broadcaster NHK showed footage of his visit.

Mr Suga had avoided visiting the shrine after 2012, when he became the Abe government's spokesman, and sent ritual offerings only when he became prime minister.

Visits to the shrine by government officials have long angered countries that suffered at the hands of the Japanese military prior to and during World War II, particularly South Korea and China.

Mr Kishida, who became Japan's prime minister on Oct 4, does not plan to visit the shrine during the two-day autumn festival that ends today, Kyodo News reported, citing unnamed people close to him.

But South Korea's foreign ministry yesterday expressed "deep disappointment" at his decision to send an offering.

"The government expresses and regrets that Japanese leaders again sent the offering or repeated their visits to the Yasukuni Shrine," it said, according to South Korea's Yonhap News Agency.

Seoul urged Tokyo's leaders to "squarely face history and show by action their humble introspection on and genuine self-reflection for the past history".

