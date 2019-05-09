Japan's new imperial couple hold Shinto rites

Emperor Naruhito (above, left) and Empress Masako (above, right) wearing traditional robes to attend special rituals at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo yesterday. During the visit, the Emperor reported to Shinto gods the date of two important ceremonies later this year, including his enthronement. Emperor Naruhito, 59, wore a tall black hat and a grand robe during the ritual at the Imperial Palace yesterday, while Empress Masako, 55, wore a light green and vermillion gown with long sleeves, photos from the Imperial Household Agency showed. The Emperor ascended the Chrysanthemum Throne on May 1, a day after the abdication of his father, Akihito, the first monarch to abdicate in two centuries. Emperor Naruhito's enthronement will take place in an elaborate ceremony on Oct 22 to which hundreds of foreign dignitaries will be invited.