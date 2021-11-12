Japan's new foreign minister seeks constructive ties with China

TOKYO • Japan's new foreign minister has said it is important to build constructive and stable ties with China, while calling for responsible behaviour from its giant neighbour.

Staunch United States ally Japan has recently been more outspoken in questioning China's assertiveness on issues such as the disputed South China Sea and Taiwan, which China sees as a renegade province.

At the same time, Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) plans to review its defence posture amid China's military build-up, and aims to increase defence spending sharply.

Mr Yoshimasa Hayashi, in his first news conference as foreign minister yesterday, stressed the importance of constructive, stable relations with China.

"Ties between Japan and China are increasingly important not just for our two countries, but also for the peace and prosperity of the region and the international community," Mr Hayashi said.

"We need to assert and ask for responsible behaviour (and), at the same time, maintain dialogue and firmly cooperate on shared challenges," he said.

He did not elaborate on what he meant by responsible behaviour.

Mr Hayashi said the time was not ripe to set a date for a visit to Japan by Chinese President Xi Jinping, because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

A state visit by Mr Xi was originally scheduled for last year, but was postponed because of the coronavirus.

Mr Hayashi also said he would step down as head of the Japan-China Parliamentarians' Friendship League to avoid "unnecessary misunderstanding".

There have been doubts among conservative lawmakers in the LDP that Mr Hayashi, as the head of the league, could take a firm stand on China, the media has said.

Ms Yuko Obuchi, a former trade minister and the daughter of former prime minister Keizo Obuchi, would take over as head of the league, the Kyodo news agency reported.

China's Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin, congratulating Mr Fumio Kishida on his re-election as Japan's prime minister, said at a regular press conference on Wednesday: "We hope the Japanese side will work with China to deepen cooperation in various fields, properly manage differences and jointly foster China-Japan relations that meet the requirements of the new era."

