Japan's Moderna vaccine contamination woes widen

TOKYO • Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine contamination woes in Japan have widened, with another million doses being temporarily suspended after foreign substances were found in more batches and two people died following shots from affected lots.

The suspension, affecting more than 2.6 million doses in total, comes as Japan battles its worst wave of Covid-19, driven by the Delta variant, with new daily infections exceeding 25,000 this month for the first time amid a slow vaccine roll-out.

The latest reports of vaccine contamination came from Gunma prefecture near Tokyo and the southern prefecture of Okinawa, prompting the suspension on Sunday of two more lots in addition to the 1.63 million doses pulled last week.

A tiny black substance was found in a Moderna vaccine vial in Gunma, an official from the prefecture said, while in Okinawa, black substances were spotted in syringes and a vial, and pink material was found in a different syringe.

Japan's health ministry said some of the incidents may have been due to needles being incorrectly inserted into vials, breaking off bits of the rubber stopper. Other vials from the lots can still be used, the ministry said yesterday.

The contamination cases followed a government report on Saturday that two people died after receiving Moderna shots that were among the lots later suspended. The government had said that no safety or efficacy issues had been identified and that the suspension was a precaution. The causes of death are being investigated.

"It is unlikely, in my opinion, that contamination of foreign substances led directly to sudden deaths," said Dr Takahiro Kinoshita, vice-chair of Cov-Navi, a vaccine information group. "However, further investigations are definitely needed."

