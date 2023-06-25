Japan's military considers adopting Musk's Starlink satellite service: Media

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off carrying Starlink Internet satellites from the Kennedy Space Centre on May 18, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
TOKYO - Japan’s military is testing Mr Elon Musk’s Starlink satellite Internet service with an eye to adopting the technology in the next fiscal year, the Yomiuri newspaper reported on Sunday, citing unnamed government sources.

The Ministry of Defence already has access to communication satellites in geostationary orbit, but use of Starlink technology, operated by Mr Musk’s SpaceX, would add a constellation of satellites in low Earth orbit, the Yomiuri said.

Countries around the world are seeking to build resilience against the risk of jamming of communications or attacks on satellites in the event of conflict.

Japan’s Self-Defence Forces have been testing Starlink since March, with the system deployed in about 10 locations and in training, the newspaper said.

Defence Ministry spokesmen could not immediately be reached for comment on the report outside business hours.

Starlink technology is being deployed by Ukraine on the battlefield, and Russia is attempting to block its use in the region.

Mr Musk said in October SpaceX could not afford to indefinitely fund Starlink’s use in Ukraine. The US Defence Department said in June it had contracted to provide Starlink services there. REUTERS

