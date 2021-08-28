Japan's LDP lawmakers back Taiwan's entry into Pacific trade pact

TOKYO • Lawmakers from Japan's ruling party backed Taiwan's entry into a Pacific trade pact meant to counter China's influence, in the latest effort by Tokyo to bolster the democratically ruled island.

Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) lawmakers pledged to support Taiwan's addition to the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership during first-of-their-kind talks with Taiwan yesterday.

They also called on Taipei to help ensure that semiconductor giant Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company picks Japan as a site for a manufacturing hub, LDP lawmaker Taku Otsuka said.

"Taiwan's early participation in TPP is extremely important," said Mr Otsuka, who heads the LDP's defence committee. "We told them we would like to support it."

Taiwanese lawmaker Lo Chih-cheng of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), said the island would demonstrate a strong will to participate, echoing a long-held position by the party's president Tsai Ing-wen.

"From a certain perspective, today's talks represent the efforts of both governments to raise relations," Mr Lo said. "More importantly, even if the two sides face pressure from China, both sides can promise to express their strong willingness and hope such a dialogue will continue."

While a formal nod from Japan would not guarantee Taiwan's entry into the 11-nation trade pact formally known as the Trans-Pacific Partnership, it could improve the odds.

Japan played a leading role in brokering the deal after former US president Donald Trump withdrew America from talks in 2017, and the country boasts the largest economy in the bloc.

But other members might be wary of angering Chinese President Xi Jinping by agreeing to something he would likely view as a step towards formal recognition of the rival government in Taipei. The Communist Party of China views Taiwan as part of its territory, even though it has never controlled the island.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian criticised the LDP-DPP talks yesterday, saying Taiwan's status "concerns the political foundation" of Beijing's relationship with Tokyo.

"Japan bears historical responsibility and crimes on the issue, which underscores the importance to act prudently," Mr Zhao said, in reference to Japan's colonisation of Taiwan before World War II. "We urge Japan to stop interfering in China's internal affairs and refrain from sending any wrong signals to 'Taiwan independence' forces."

Mr Masahisa Sato, chair of the LDP's foreign affairs committee, told his Taiwanese counterparts that it was becoming more important for the two sides to boost defence ties. He said China has unilaterally changed the status quo in the region, affecting not only the security of the Taiwan Strait but also Japan.

