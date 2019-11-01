Japan's Justice Minister is 2nd minister to quit in a week

In the second disgraceful resignation to hit Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's new Cabinet in a week, Justice Minister Katsuyuki Kawai quit yesterday amid allegations that he and his lawmaker wife had breached the election law.

Mr Kawai, 56, like former trade minister Isshu Sugawara, 57, was effectively sacked over reports alleging impropriety in the weekly tabloid Shukan Bunshun.

The duo, said to have given gifts to voters, are first-time ministers who were appointed in a Cabinet reshuffle on Sept 11.

Mr Abe said yesterday: "I'd like to deeply and sincerely apologise to the people of Japan.

"I'm painfully aware of (my) responsibility, given how things have turned out. I will have to accept the harsh criticism of this situation and work even harder than ever."

But newspaper analyses and political commentators have said that this apology is starting to ring hollow, pointing to how Mr Abe has been wont to say the same thing each time a minister quits over a scandal or a verbal gaffe.

Mr Kawai is the 10th minister to resign in ignominy since Mr Abe became prime minister for the second time in December 2012.

Pro-government Sankei Shimbun was among the media outlets that termed the consecutive resignations a "domino effect", saying that it was reminiscent of the "nightmare" of Mr Abe's first term in power. They pointed to how five ministers quit during Mr Abe's short-lived year-long term as prime minister, before he himself resigned abruptly in September 2007.

His job does not appear at risk this time, weeks before he will rewrite history by becoming Japan's longest-serving prime minister.

But Sophia University political scientist Koichi Nakano told The Straits Times that the two resignations - of ministers close to Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga who had a hand in their appointments - suggest that jockeying for the right to succeed Mr Abe is heating up. Dr Nakano added that he would not be surprised if the leaks to the tabloid came from rival factions within the Liberal Democratic Party.

Politicians are forbidden by law to give anything to their voters that even remotely resembles a gift. The rule brought down one Cabinet minister in 2014, who gave out paper fans in summer.

Both Mr Sugawara and Mr Kawai have denied the allegations, but said they quit so as not to damage public trust in the administration.

Mr Sugawara's secretary was alleged to have handed condolence money to the bereaved family of a voter. He was also being questioned in the Diet over a list that showed his office distributing expensive melons and crabs.

Mr Kawai was alleged to have given potatoes, corn and mangoes to voters. His wife Anri, a first-time lawmaker, was said to have paid campaign staff twice the legal limit.

Both rookie ministers have been replaced by experienced hands. Mr Sugawara was swopped out for Mr Hiroshi Kajiyama who was formerly minister in charge of regional revitalisation. Mr Kawai was replaced by Ms Masako Mori, the former minister in charge of gender equality.

In the past week, two ministers have also come under fire for verbal gaffes. Defence Minister Taro Kono had joked that he was a "rainmaker", pointing to the three recent strong typhoons that killed more than 100 people. Education Minister Koichi Hagiuda was lambasted for saying that poorer students in rural areas should just accept their lot and compete for university spaces within their means.

Dr Nakano said: "This really points to a lack of discipline in a Cabinet that was formed with a lot of complacency. Abe seems to have prioritised giving prestigious posts to his allies at the expense of proper vetting of the backgrounds of rookie ministers."