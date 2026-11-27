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JERA is developing a standardised model for building AI infrastructure on a national scale.

Japan’s largest power generator, JERA, has entered into talks with Anthropic, Meta and other US tech giants to build data centres near power plants in the Tokyo area, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Nov 27 .

JERA global chief executive and chairman Yukio Kani said in a recent interview that the energy group is also in discussions with Amazon, Microsoft and Google, Nikkei reported.

JERA announced a partnership with Dell Technologies and Britain-based AI infrastructure developer RHAELM in October to accelerate the development of artificial intelligence infrastructure in Japan.

They signed a memorandum of understanding to develop a standardised model for building AI infrastructure on a national scale, starting with a US$15 billion (S$19 billion) hyperscale data centre in Chiba, near Tokyo.

A JERA spokesperson said RHAELM is in charge of marketing and the company had been told that RHAELM is in talks with multiple hyperscalers. RHAELM was not immediately available for comment.

Anthropic, Meta, Amazon, Microsoft and Google did not immediately respond to Reuters’ requests for comment. REUTERS