Japan's incoming PM Fumio Kishida to retain defence, education ministers: Report

TOKYO (REUTERS) - Japan's incoming prime minister Fumio Kishida is set to keep current Defence Minister Nobuo Kishi and current Education Minister Koichi Hagiuda in his Cabinet, the Mainichi newspaper reported.

Mr Kishi, 62, and Mr Hagiuda, 58, are both in the Hosoda faction of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), which has close ties to former premier Shinzo Abe.

Mr Kishida, a former foreign minister and leader of the Kishida faction, clinched victory in the LDP's leadership election on Wednesday (Sept 29) and is expected to be officially voted in as prime minister when Parliament sits on Monday, announcing a Cabinet reshuffle the same day.

Among other significant appointments, current Finance Minister Taro Aso's brother-in-law, Mr Shunichi Suzuki, is set to replace him in the post, according to the daily Yomiuri.

Little-known Mr Suzuki is a former Olympics minister and son of former premier Zenko Suzuki, and belongs to Mr Aso's LDP faction.

Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi is set to retain his post, while Mr Hirokazu Matsuno, who served as education minister under former prime minister Shinzo Abe, is likely to become chief Cabinet secretary, according to media reports. Mr Matsuno is also a member of the Hosoda faction.