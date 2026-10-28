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Japan’s GMO says hacker site with allegedly leaked customer data taken down after cyberattack

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The hackers’ ransom demand follows an earlier unauthorised access to GMO’s foreign exchange trading service.

The hackers’ ransom demand follows an earlier unauthorised access to GMO’s foreign exchange trading service.

PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

  • GMO Internet Group said the hacker site was taken down after a cyberattack and a leak claim. The company confirmed the domain was inaccessible on Oct 28.
  • The attack targeted the Onamae.com Desktop Cloud service. An inquiry on Oct 20 found an unauthorised programme in some customer server environments.
  • The hacker had threatened to release customer data and launch a ransomware attack after GMO did not answer a ransom demand. KYODO NEWS reported the site posted information linked to one customer.

AI generated

Cyberattack-hit Japanese internet service provider GMO Internet Group said on Oct 28 that a website where a hacker had posted what it claimed was customer information has become inaccessible.

“We have confirmed that the offender’s website domain has been taken down,” GMO said, after the hacker believed to be behind a recently confirmed unauthorised access to GMO’s foreign exchange trading service disclosed some customer information on Oct 27 as the company failed to respond to a ransom demand.

The unauthorised access targeted the Onamae.com Desktop Cloud service.

An investigation following a customer inquiry confirmed on Oct 20 that an unauthorised programme had been installed by a third party in the server environments of some customers.

GMO said late on Oct 26 that the hacker threatened to disclose customer information and to conduct a ransomware attack at noon on Oct 27. A statement from the hacker and information linked to what it claims to be one GMO customer were posted online on Oct 27.

The statement also warned that personal data of customers would be released daily. KYODO NEWS

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