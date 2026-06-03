Japan’s Fujiya to reduce packaging colours for about 10 products, including Country Ma’am cookies

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

The packaging for Country Ma'am cookies will change to a primarily white, black and red design.

TOKYO – Cake and confectionary manufacturer Fujiya announced on June 2 that it will reduce the number of colours used in the packaging of certain products, including Country Ma’am cookies, starting in July.

This move is in response to the surge in prices of naphtha, a key raw material for printing ink and other materials.

The change will affect about 10 products, including Country Ma’am and Home Pie.

The packaging for the vanilla and cocoa flavoured cookies will change to a primarily white, black and red design, while Home Pie’s packaging will feature white, black and yellow.

The company said it is not currently experiencing any ink shortages that would affect production, but noted that “the outlook is uncertain and very difficult to predict” regarding future procurement. THE JAPAN NEWS/ASIA NEWS NETWORK