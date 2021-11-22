Japan's foreign minister invited to visit China

TOKYO • Japan's Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi yesterday said he had been invited to visit China by his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi during talks held by phone last week.

Mr Hayashi said in an interview on Fuji TV that no date was set for the potential trip raised in the call that took place between the two officials last Thursday.

He said he was considering his response and that nothing had been decided yet, according to the TV network.

The invitation comes as ties between Japan and its biggest trading partner China become increasingly fraught over concerns about Beijing's clampdown on Hong Kong and tensions around Taiwan.

Mutual visits by government officials from the two countries have also been largely on hiatus during the coronavirus pandemic. Mr Wang last visited Japan a year ago.

Mr Hayashi, who was appointed Japan's foreign minister after last month's general election, has been seen as relatively friendly towards China, having previously headed a lawmakers' group promoting exchanges between the two countries.

Asked about US President Joe Biden's proposed "diplomatic boycott" of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, Mr Hayashi said Japan would proceed based on its own situation and point of view.

