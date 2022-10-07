Japan's Foreign Minister Hayashi to seek deeper ties with Asean amid rising security concerns

Mr Yoshimasa Hayashi said Japan was promoting efforts "to realise a Free and Open Indo-Pacific" as a way of stabilising the volatile region. PHOTO: AFP
Bhagyashree Garekar
Foreign Editor
Updated
Published
25 min ago
SINGAPORE - Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi is visiting Singapore and Malaysia this weekend, seeking support for his country's hallmark diplomatic strategy - the Free and Open Indo-Pacific (FOIP) - in a year marked by sharp strategic disruptions.

"The security environment surrounding us is becoming increasingly severe, not only with regard to the situation in Ukraine, but also with regard to North Korea's nuclear and missile development and its attempts to unilaterally change the status quo in the East China Sea and the South China Sea against a backdrop of force," Mr Hayashi said in a pre-trip interview with The Straits Times.

