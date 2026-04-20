Japan’s fishermen feel impact of diesel supply disruption; higher fish prices expected

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According to the Tagonoura fisheries cooperative, fishing is being conducted only two to three days a week in April.

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SHIZUOKA – Unstable crude oil supplies triggered by the Iran conflict have forced fishermen in Japan’s Shizuoka Prefecture to limit their trips out to sea over fears of running out of fuel.

This is necessitating that those engaged in the commercial fishing of sakura shrimp, whitebait and red sea bream restrict their operations.

“I don’t even want to think about a situation where we run out of fuel,” said Mr Masanori Jitsuishi, 69, who chairs the prefectural sakura shrimp fishery cooperative, glancing at nearby fishing boats moored in a port.

The supply of diesel to the cooperative has stalled, raising fears that its stockpiles will run out during the current fishing season.

The fishing of sakura shrimp in Suruga Bay takes place for two months each in spring and autumn. The current season began on April 3 and is scheduled to run through June 5.

Mr Jitsuishi said about 7,000 liters of diesel fuel are sometimes used per day across all the vessels, which are used not only to fish but also to search for fishing grounds.

Since the deliveries of diesel have declined due to soaring crude oil prices and unstable supplies, the fishermen have reduced sailing speeds and cut back on the days they go out fishing. They are monitoring stockpiles to ensure there is sufficient fuel during the season’s peak, which is expected to arrive by mid-May.

“With our current stockpiles, we doubt that the fuel can last until June,” said Mr Jitsuishi, adding that they will have no choice but to reduce the number of boats being used if the situation persists.

Whitebait fishermen at Tagonoura Port in the city of Fuji have limited the number of trips out to sea to less than half a typical year, since the current fishing season began in late March.

According to the Tagonoura fisheries cooperative, fishing is being conducted only two to three days a week in April.

“We have never imposed such restrictions in the past,” a cooperative official said.

At the port, fishing boats are only being refuelled twice a month, with a cap of 200 liters each time. Receiving the maximum monthly amount only provides enough fuel for about six days.

Fewer days fishing means lower volumes of fish caught, resulting in higher whitebait prices. In 2026, the market price has exceeded 4,000 yen (S$32) per kilogram at times, about double of 2025’s price.

Red sea bream fishing around the Izu Peninsula is also being affected. Izu Fisheries Cooperative’s Shimoda branch has secured deliveries of diesel only through April and has been told by its suppliers that the timing of the next shipment is undecided.

“If this continues, we won’t be able to go out to sea from May,” said branch manager Makoto Tsumagari, 48.

The fishermen are saving fuel by reducing their boats’ speeds while pleading with the branch to “do something about the situation” as they are nearing their limit.

“The price of red sea bream will skyrocket if we run out of fuel and can no longer go fishing,” Mr Tsumagari warned.

The Hamana fisheries cooperative in Hamamatsu is facing the same problem as its fishing season for whitebait and skipjack tuna approaches.

“We will definitely run out of fuel at this rate. We want a stable supply,” the cooperative’s spokesperson said. THE JAPAN NEWS/ASIA NEWS NETWORK