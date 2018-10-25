Japan's fireweed blazes in autumn glory

A couple on Monday taking a picture in a field of fireweed, or Kochia scoparia, at the Hitachi Seaside Park in Hitachinaka, about 130km from Tokyo, Japan. Fireweed is a grass bush that takes on a bright red colour in autumn.
