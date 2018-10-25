Japan's fireweed blazes in autumn glory

PHOTO: REUTERS
Published
2 hours ago

A couple on Monday taking a picture in a field of fireweed, or Kochia scoparia, at the Hitachi Seaside Park in Hitachinaka, about 130km from Tokyo, Japan. Fireweed is a grass bush that takes on a bright red colour in autumn.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on October 25, 2018, with the headline 'Japan's fireweed blazes in autumn glory'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

Branded Content