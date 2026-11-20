Japan’s FamilyMart to introduce AI-powered drink restocking robots
- FamilyMart will start using AI robots to restock drinks in January 2027, beginning in Tokyo, Kansai and Tokai before a wider rollout.
- The robots will cut restocking time by about "70%" and reduce staff work in cold storage areas, FamilyMart said on Nov 19.
- Sensors and AI will track stock, predict demand from sales trends, and move fallen bottles back into place.
AI generated
TOKYO – Japanese convenience store operator FamilyMart will begin rolling out robots that automatically restock beverage display shelves in January 2027.
The system is expected to cut restocking time per store by about 70%, easing the workload of employees spending long periods handling products in refrigerated storage areas, FamilyMart said on Nov 19.
The robots, equipped with arms and powered by physical artificial intelligence, will retrieve bottled drinks from refrigerated storage shelves and place them in display cases.
Sensors will monitor inventory levels, while AI calculates how many products need to be replenished based on sales trends. The robots can also automatically reposition fallen bottles.
FamilyMart plans to gradually introduce the system in the Tokyo metropolitan area, the Kansai region in western Japan and the Tokai region in central Japan before expanding nationwide. KYODO NEWS