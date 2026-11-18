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TOKYO – Two programming issues were behind a mistakenly issued warning in October for a catastrophic earthquake off northern Japan, after the magnitude and seismic intensity were overestimated, according to Japan’s weather agency.

The Japan Meteorological Agency on Oct 16 at 12.40pm predicted a 9.9-magnitude earthquake and a seismic intensity of 7, the highest on the Japanese scale, stretching across the northernmost main island of Hokkaido to the Tokai region in central Japan. It withdrew the warning eight minutes later.

The erroneous warning sparked widespread public transport disruptions across the country. The agency has since eliminated the issues and implemented countermeasures.

According to the agency, the scale of the earthquake was massively overestimated after the programme erroneously determined the quake’s focus. It had used initial estimates placed out of range and reapplied them to within range when calculating seismic intensity.

A 6.9-magnitude quake was later confirmed near Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula, but it was outside the targeted area for the agency to issue a warning for Japan.

Separately, a safeguard used to reject data from locations over 700km away from the epicentre did not kick in. It was introduced in 2020 but was mistakenly omitted when the system was updated in 2022.

“We have worked to improve the way we manage our programming and will endeavour to provide accurate earthquake alerts,” the agency said. KYODO NEWS