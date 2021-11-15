Japan's ex-princess Mako moves to NY with hubby

TOKYO • Japan's former princess Mako Komuro departed for the United States yesterday with her husband, swopping ancient imperial rites for the bright lights of New York after leaving the royal family.

The pair tied the knot in Tokyo last month in muted fashion, following years of tabloid gossip and online sniping over their union that Ms Mako said caused her "sadness and pain".

The two 30-year-olds boarded a commercial flight yesterday from Tokyo to New York, where Mr Kei Komuro attended law school and now works. Heavily guarded by police and airport officials, the couple passed by some 100 journalists and cameramen without responding to questions.

Ms Mako, the niece of Emperor Naruhito, lost her royal title when she married a commoner under post-war succession laws that also allow only male members of the imperial family to ascend the throne. She also declined a 137 million yen (S$1.6 million) payout for leaving the imperial family.

After announcing their engagement in 2017, the couple were confronted with a barrage of reports alleging Mr Kei's family had run into financial difficulties.

Japan's royals are held to exacting standards, and the Imperial Household Agency said Ms Mako developed complex post-traumatic stress disorder because of the media attention.

"I have been scared, feeling sadness and pain whenever one-sided rumours turn into groundless stories," she said at a press conference after their marriage.

Mr Kei said he felt "very sad that Mako has been in a bad condition, mentally and physically", declaring: "I love Mako. We only get one life, and I want us to spend it with the one we love."

The controversy surrounding the pair, and their US move, has drawn inevitable comparisons with another royal couple: Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle.

Japanese media said Ms Mako and her husband, who met at university in Tokyo, have already secured a one-bedroom apartment to live in the Big Apple.

The original plan had been for Mr Kei to travel to the US ahead of Ms Mako, with the former princess joining him after she got her first passport, reports said. But he stayed in Japan longer to attend the funeral of Ms Mako's grandfather.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE