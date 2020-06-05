Japan's Dentsu evacuates Tokyo HQ after bomb threat

TOKYO (REUTERS) - Japan's largest advertising agency, Dentsu Group Corp, has evacuated its Tokyo headquarters after getting a bomb threat, an internal company e-mail reviewed by Reuters showed on Friday (June 5).

The company, in an e-mail to employees, cited a message sent to its website, saying: "Warning of explosion at Dentsu's Shiodome headquarters building with deadline past 7am on June 7, Sunday."

Dentsu did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Entry to the building was forbidden over the weekend, the company said in the e-mail, adding that the authorities had been notified.

Dentsu had already introduced work-from-home measures because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The company is the focus of political scrutiny having been awarded almost US$700 million (S$974.33 million) in government funds to help run a coronavirus aid programme via a scheme that has been described as opaque.

Dentsu's headquarters is in the Shiodome business district, where blue-chip Japanese firms including tech conglomerate SoftBank Group Corp and airline ANA Holdings are also based.