Japan's Defence Ministry seeks record $67b budget

Japan's Defence Ministry yesterday sought an all-time-high budget of 5.48 trillion yen (S$67 billion) for the next fiscal year starting April 1, a clear sign of the regional arms race gathering pace.

In a 56-page budget report, the ministry laid out plans to boost its capabilities in emerging security dimensions such as outer space and cyber and electromagnetic weapons, while also fortifying its arsenal of traditional hardware.

Japan has, since last year, seen China as its top security threat.

The budget request comes a month after Japan had, for the first time, said in its annual defence review that Taiwan's fate is directly linked to its own security.

The ministry's budget request will be subject to review - and possible amendment - by the Finance Ministry before it is submitted for approval by the Cabinet.

If granted, the sum will be a 2.6 per cent rise from this year's approved budget of 5.34 trillion yen. It will mark a 10th consecutive annual increase in the defence budget, and the largest percentage growth since fiscal year 2014.

The Defence Ministry clued in on another figure in the report - that if medium-term costs such as government aircraft, reorganisation and operational maintenance of American bases in Okinawa are omitted, the request will mark a record 7 per cent surge from this year's corresponding figure.

There are, however, pressures for Japan to control its spending in the light of its worrying fiscal situation, with a debt-to-gross domestic product (GDP) ratio of 250 per cent.

Media tallies yesterday said budget requests across ministries have hit a record 111 trillion yen, also pushed up by social security spending and Covid-19 measures.

The Defence Ministry, however, made its case for the 2.6 per cent increase, noting: "Neighbouring countries are strengthening their military capabilities with a significant rise in defence spending, and Japan must respond correspondingly."

It added that Japan must prioritise the attainment of technological superiority in defence through building game-changing technology. This includes, potentially, electromagnetic weapons that can target drones and other aerial threats, as well as satellites and radar systems.

It is also investing in traditional weaponry such as 12 F-35 stealth fighter jets worth 130 billion yen, two escort vessels worth 111.2 billion yen, and 104.7 billion yen on the research and development of a "next-generation" domestic fighter jet.

Still, China's defence budget of 1.36 trillion yuan (S$283 billion) this year - a 6.8 per cent increase from last year - far eclipses Japan's requested 5.48 trillion yen by more than four times.

Yesterday's budget request - even if granted in full - will still be around 1 per cent of Japan's forecast GDP of US$5.3 trillion (S$7.1 trillion) for the next fiscal year.

"It is very much psychological and a far cry from actual needs," said Dr Tosh Minohara, who chairs the Research Institute for Indo-Pacific Affairs.

He noted that Japanese leaders including Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and Defence Minister Nobuo Kishi have said in recent months that the country would not be bound by the artificial 1 per cent GDP cap on defence spending.

Dr Satoru Nagao, a non-resident fellow at the Hudson Institute, agreed that Japan ought to do more.

But he saw moves including the development of standoff missiles and intended purchases of sensors and radars as a potential precursor of the country moving towards acquiring first-strike capabilities in the name of deterrence.

"The US has been trying to counter China by cooperating with its allies," he said, noting that Japan's budget request should also be seen in context with how the Quad grouping that also includes Australia and India is being strengthened militarily.