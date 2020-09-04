Japan's defence chief backs Suga for PM, but expects to hold post in future

TOKYO • Japan's Defence Minister Taro Kono yesterday said he supports Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga as the country's next leader to provide continuity in tackling the coronavirus crisis, but also predicted he would one day be prime minister.

Identified early by local media as a potential candidate, Mr Kono had considered entering the leadership race to replace retiring Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, but decided against it after Mr Suga announced his decision to run.

"It is important to contain Covid-19 and, at the same time, we need to restart the economy," Mr Kono told Reuters.

"One day, I will be the prime minister," he added.

Mr Suga on Wednesday announced he would run in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) election to pick a new leader, promising to stick to Mr Abe's policies.

With the backing of several party factions, including the one that Mr Kono is a member of, Mr Abe's long-time ally has emerged as the front runner in the race.

Mr Abe announced last Friday he was resigning because of poor health, ending his tenure as Japan's longest-serving prime minister.

A leadership election is set for Sept 14, with LDP lawmakers and regional party representatives casting votes.

The winner is virtually assured of becoming prime minister because of the LDP's parliamentary majority.

Mr Kono, 57, who has also served as foreign minister, said he wanted Japan's next leader to focus on rebuilding public finances once the pandemic ends.

"We need to secure our social security, how we are going to provide social security, pensions, medical and childcare. I think that's going to be very important and that needs to be thoroughly discussed," he said.

Educated at Georgetown University and a fluent English speaker, he recently hosted a live question-and-answer session on YouTube, unusual for Japanese politicians, to answer questions ranging from national security to his personal tastes.

Despite his reputation as a maverick, he has, nonetheless, toed the line on key Abe policies, including a tough approach towards South Korea in a feud over wartime history.

Mr Kono said he was ready "any time" when asked when he wanted to be prime minister.

