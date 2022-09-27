Japan's Covid-19 herd immunity near 90% after Omicron wave: Study

About 65 per cent of Japan's population have received at least one Covid-19 vaccine booster shot. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
Published
21 min ago

TOKYO - Japan's population level immunity to Covid-19 has reached about 90 per cent in major population areas after a recent Omicron wave, though that level of protection is likely to diminish in a matter of months, according to a study published on Tuesday.

That level of so-called "herd immunity" reflects partial protection imparted from both natural infection and vaccination, according to the Tokyo Foundation of Policy Research, which estimated the levels for 12 of Japan's most-populated prefectures.

People in Tokyo, Osaka and the southern prefecture of Okinawa got most of their immunity through contagion amid high case counts in those areas, particularly during a seventh wave of infections that peaked last month, the researchers found.

About 65 per cent of Japan's population have received at least one Covid-19 vaccine booster shot, compared to about 33 per cent in the United States, based on government data.

Japan last week began distributing booster shots formulated to target the Omicron strain of the virus.

Japan currently requires a five-month interval for booster shots, though that may be too long to offer protection to elderly and vulnerable groups should a projected eighth wave emerge toward the end of the year, the researchers wrote.

More On This Topic
Japan waives pre-departure Covid-19 tests for vaccinated visitors
Planning a trip to Japan, Taiwan: Do I need to wear a mask there? Is a Covid-19 test required?
Related Stories
askST: What is excess death and what is Covid-19's true toll on the world?
Biden says pandemic is over; survivors and doctors disagree
New Omicron sub-variant detected in South Africa
Moderna's bivalent vaccine expected in S'pore by end-Sept: How safe is it?
WHO saying pandemic end in sight falls flat in 'zero-Covid' China
No plans to include Covid-19 vaccinations in childhood immunisation schedule: Ong Ye Kung
Top scientists join forces to study leading theory behind 'long Covid'
Human development set back 5 years by Covid-19, other crises: UN report
Covid-19's harmful effects on the brain reverberate years later: Study
Covid-19 pandemic report card: Did Singapore pass?

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top