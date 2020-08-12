Japan's campaign supports detained HK activist Agnes Chow; Beijing says Tokyo should stop interfering in China's internal affair

TOKYO (BLOOMBERG) - While the world focuses on the detention of Hong Kong media mogul Jimmy Lai, it was the plight of 23-year-old activist Agnes Chow that has made the battle over human rights in the city personal for many in Japan.

Chow, a Japanese speaker who helped galvanise support for the pro-democracy movement, has been dubbed "the goddess of democracy" by local media, in a reference to a statue created by protesters at Tiananmen Square.

When asked on Tuesday about the arrests in Hong Kong, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga reiterated that the government was extremely concerned about the situation in the city.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told a media briefing in Beijing that Hong Kong affairs are purely China's internal affairs and Tokyo should stop interfering.

Chow's detention could prove a further blow to ties between the two countries.

Beijing's clampdown on Hong Kong, as well as China's ratcheting up of tensions around disputed East China Sea islands and its standoff with the United States, had already shaken the relationship between Asia's two largest economies.

Agnes Chow's arrest was front page news in local papers on Tuesday and the hashtag #FreeAgnes trended on Japanese Twitter.

Television footage showed a masked and bespectacled Chow being pushed into a van and driven away in the dark.

She was released about a day later, prompting a fresh hashtag that can be translated as "Agnes Chow freed on bail" to trend on Twitter on Wednesday in Japan.

Related Story Agnes Chow: The former Hong Kong teen activist China wants to silence

Related Story US sanctions on top Hong Kong, China officials sped up arrest of Apple Daily founder Jimmy Lai

A cross-party group of Japanese lawmakers established last month to press for sanctions against China over its passage of national security legislation affecting Hong Kong, will hold a protest meeting against the arrests on Wednesday, ruling Liberal Democratic Party lawmaker Akihisa Nagashima said on Twitter.

In a sign of unity across the political spectrum over the issue, Japanese Communist Party leader Kazuo Shii had tweeted a call for Chow's release before she was freed on bail.

While Tokyo has been relatively cautious about criticising the country's biggest trading partner, lawmakers have been more outspoken, with some in the right-leaning LDP seeking to cancel a state visit by President Xi Jinping following China's clampdown on Hong Kong.

Chow's Japanese-language Twitter account has not been updated since June 30, when she announced she was leaving pro-democracy organisation Demosisto. She ended her final post with the words: "While we're alive, there's hope."