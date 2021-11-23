Japan's businesses, consumers feel pain of soaring oil prices

TOKYO • As winter descends on Japan, the soaring energy prices squeezing budgets around the world are starting to hurt the nation's consumers and companies.

Bathhouse owner Atsushi Tsukui is just one of many whose businesses are under pressure.

The 29-year-old and his wife took over the family sento, a type of public bath, in July.

The kerosene used to heat its large, communal tubs in Gunma prefecture, 90km from Tokyo, has since become so expensive that they are considering substituting some of it with firewood.

The price has shot up 24 per cent in little more than a month.

"It feels completely different now," Mr Tsukui said. "This is the first winter season I've experienced since taking over the business, but times are really hard."

Japan's official inflation rate looks modest by global standards. But hidden behind the headline figure are dramatic price gains in some key items, including energy.

Fuel prices hit a seven-year high this month and the government is expecting the tightest power supply in a decade this winter.

Oil prices are pushing up the cost of generating electricity just as the La Nina weather pattern brings colder-than-usual temperatures to North Asia.

Fuel-intensive industries such as transport and metals manufacturing have been the hardest hit, but the effects are reverberating across the country.

"It's obvious that further inflation won't be welcome news," said chief economist Yoshiki Shinke at Dai-ichi Life Research Institute.

With wage growth stagnant, "price increases for daily necessities will be a headwind for consumer spending".

The nation's economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic has been slow, making it especially vulnerable to additional burdens like steeper fuel costs.

Japan's dependence on fuel imports is also higher than that of other developed nations.

To soften the blow, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida announced support last week for industries such as fishing and freight, as well as subsidies for oil refiners. The government has also expanded access to emergency loans for smaller firms.

Mr Kishida is considering the release of strategic oil reserves in cooperation with countries like the United States, a move that may help to rein in prices.

China said last Thursday that it would be making a release, and the Biden administration has been lobbying nations including Japan, India and South Korea to do the same.

When oil prices surged in 2008, Japanese consumer spending fell so sharply that the economy was already in recession when the global financial crisis hit.

While Bank of Japan governor Haruhiko Kuroda has downplayed the recent increases as an inevitable post-pandemic rebound, the inflation rise has taken economists by surprise.

"Looking at the macro economy as a whole, the impact of oil prices is limited," said economist Hiroaki Muto of Sumitomo Life Insurance, adding that the effects are concentrated in industries such as transport, agriculture and fisheries.

Meanwhile, Mr Tsukui, the bathhouse owner, is trying to minimise the impact on his business.

Chopping wood and making sure the fire stays fed increases the workload to keep things running, he pointed out. He is keeping extra supplies of kerosene on hand and topping them up when prices dip.

Bathhouse entry fees are set by the prefecture, so Mr Tsukui is unable to raise his prices to reflect increasing costs.

"There are customers who really look forward to spending the winter months in a large bathtub," he said. "I can't just tell customers to stop using so much water."

