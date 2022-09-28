Japan's businesses brace for long-awaited return of tourists

TOKYO - Japan's tourism industry is opening for business again. From the streets of Kyoto to the slopes of Hokkaido, retailers, restaurants and hotels are seeking to recover the revenue they lost during the pandemic with the return of overseas visitors starting Oct 11.

One of the last remaining rich economies with tight border controls, and with the yen at quarter-century lows against the dollar, the archipelago is now an affordable and attractive destination for overseas visitors.

That's welcome relief after more than 4,000 enterprises folded after retailers adopted curbs in early 2020 on operating hours and the country closed its borders to tourists.

"When Covid hit, it was hard for us," said Kenya Katayama, mayor of Niseko, a ski resort on the northern island of Hokkaido that's popular with skiers and snowboarders. "So far, winter reservations are doing well."

Spending by inbound travellers totalled 4.8 trillion yen (S$47.7 billion) in 2019 before lockdowns began, according to Nomura Research Institute. The question now is how much of that will come back, and how soon.

The archipelago topped the World Economic Forum's Travel & Tourism Development Index earlier this year; Japanese airlines are already ramping up international flights.

Even so, there's still some uncertainty. A limited reopening in June for group tours failed to attract any meaningful traffic. That's making it difficult for tourist-facing businesses to gauge the level of demand.

Some boosted staffing ahead of an anticipated surge, while others are waiting to justify spending on staff, facilities and services. The lack of workers, many of whom were let go during the pandemic or found other jobs, is complicating the issue.

"We are preparing so that we can do our best when inbound tourists return," said Takehiro Nishiyama, who runs his family's Nishiyama Ryokan in Kyoto.

The inn's income shrank 90 per cent during the pandemic, he added. "I think tourists will return in the spring. Guest houses are on the brink of ruin, so we want to restart quickly."

Domestic travel is also picking up, with many residents taking advantage of the lack of lines and affordable prices. The country was at the peak of a tourism boom before the pandemic, with inbound visitors reaching a record in 2019. The small trickle of foreigners allowed in last year spent 120 billion yen, a fraction of the total seen three years ago.

ANA announced last week that it will boost international flights and cabin staff to meet an anticipated rebound in air traffic. Instead of firing staff, Japan's biggest airline furloughed much of its staff and arranged jobs for them in other industries to await a recovery. Now, they're being brought back and hiring is picking up.

"We've long been waiting for the easing of restrictions," Chief Executive Officer Shinichi Inoue told reporters at Haneda International Airport in Tokyo last week. "We want to welcome visitors from overseas with increased flights."