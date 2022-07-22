Japan's baby hatch hospital offers mothers 'last resort'

KUMAMOTO, JAPAN (AFP) - When the alarm sounds at Jikei hospital in southern Japan, nurses race down a spiral staircase. Their mission: to rescue an infant left in the country's only baby hatch.

For 15 years, the clinic has been the only place in Japan where a child can be anonymously and safely abandoned.

The pioneering hospital in the Kumamoto region also offers a 24/7 pregnancy support hotline and the country's only "confidential birth" programme.

These have made it the target of criticism, but head doctor Takeshi Hasuda sees the facility as a vital safety net.

"There are women out there who are ashamed that they did something horrible (by getting pregnant) and are so scared," he told AFP. "For these women, a place like ours that bars no one and makes them think 'even I will be welcome' counts a lot, I think."

Nurses try to arrive at the hatch, with its stork illustrations and meticulously tended baby bed, within a minute of the alarm sounding.

"If we find mothers lingering nearby, we ask if they're comfortable sharing their stories with us," said hospital staffer Saori Taminaga.

They offer to check the health of mothers, providing support and encouraging them to leave information that could help a child learn their origins later.

"If they try to go, we persist and keep pushing until just before they leave the grounds. Once that happens, it's time for us to give up."

The Catholic-run hospital opened its baby hatch in 2007, modelled on a German scheme.

Baby hatches have existed globally for centuries and are used today in places including South Korea, Pakistan and the United States.

But they have been banned in some countries, such as Britain, and criticised by the UN for violating a child's right to know their parents and identity.