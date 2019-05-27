Japan's Abe says Trump supports his intention to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks during a joint press conference with at Akasaka Palace in Tokyo on May 27, 2019.PHOTO: AFP
TOKYO (REUTERS, AFP) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Monday (May 27) US President Donald Trump gave strong support to his intention to hold unconditional talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

"I feel I have to meet face-to-face with Chairman Kim without attaching any preconditions and exchange frank views with him... President Trump... said he will give full support needed for that," Mr Abe said.

Mr Abe spoke at a joint news conference after a summit with Mr Trump in Tokyo.

The US president is on a four-day state visit.

