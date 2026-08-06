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Japanese woman arrested for cancelling over 2,000 orders on manga publisher’s site

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A person walks by a statue of Luffy, a character from the Japanese manga and anime One Piece at Japan Expo Paris in Villepinte, north of Paris, on July 9.

A statue of Luffy, the hero of hit Japanese manga and anime One Piece, at Japan Expo Paris in Villepinte, north of Paris, on July 9.

PHOTO: AFP

  • A 32-year-old Japanese woman was arrested for placing and cancelling over 2,000 orders on Shueisha's manga merchandise site, causing business obstruction.
  • She used more than 200 accounts to order popular One Piece figurines and cancelled them by not paying or refusing delivery.
  • The woman admitted her actions were due to stress, with police arresting her after Shueisha reported the issue in June 2025.

AI generated

KYODO – A woman has been arrested on suspicion of obstruction of business after placing and cancelling orders over 2,000 times on major manga publisher Shueisha’s online shopping site, Tokyo police said.

Mayu Yoshida, a 32-year-old restaurant worker from Osaka, has admitted to the allegations, saying her actions were due to “stress building up in my daily life”, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Yoshida is suspected of ordering a large quantity of figurines and other merchandise of the popular manga series One Piece between July 2024 and May 2025 on Shueisha’s Jump Characters Store and cancelling them before paying.

Yoshida, who is believed to have used more than 200 accounts to place the orders, allegedly let them be automatically cancelled by failing to pay by the deadline, or refused to accept packages after choosing cash on delivery, police said.

Shueisha consulted police in June 2025, with Yoshida arrested on Aug 4. KYODO NEWS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.