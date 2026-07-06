Japanese teen arrested for cyberattack that unsubscribed over 46,000 anime accounts

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The student allegedly sent false information to the company’s servers on Nov 4, causing the unauthorised cancellation of 46,812 subscription accounts, according to police.

TOKYO – A 15-year-old high school student has been arrested on suspicion of launching a cyberattack against the operator of an anime streaming service in 2025 that caused the cancellation of more than 46,000 subscription accounts.

Arrested on July 4 , the male high school student from Saitama Prefecture near Tokyo allegedly used a program he created with the assistance of ChatGPT to disrupt the Bandai Channel streaming service operated by Bandai Namco Filmworks.

The student allegedly sent false information to the company’s servers between around 5pm and 8.45pm on Nov 4, causing the unauthorised cancellation of 46,812 subscription accounts, according to the police.

The attack partially disrupted the company’s operations on Nov 6, until it resumed full service in December after completing repairs to its systems. The company consulted police about the incident.

The police suspect the student discovered a vulnerability in the company’s system and exploited it to fraudulently obtain account information.

The student admitted to the allegations, saying: “I started using computers when I was in the fourth grade and taught myself everything I know. I happened to be able to access the information and had nothing against the company.” KYODO NEWS