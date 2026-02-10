Straitstimes.com header logo

Japanese sausage maker says sounds produced when chewing links resemble those of batting a home run

Experiments were conducted by the Japan Acoustic Laboratory using high-precision microphones.

TOKYO - The sound of biting into Schau Essen sausages resembles the sound of hitting a home run, according to the sausages’ manufacturer.

NH Foods revealed the result after conducting experiments with a research institute, which revealed that the crunchy sounds produced when eating the sausages exhibit similar frequencies to those when batting a ball.

The experiments were conducted in September 2025 by the Japan Acoustic Laboratory in Tokyo using high-precision microphones at the request of the firm.

Analysis of the frequency range and intensity revealed that the biting sound reached frequencies near 20,000 Hz and had a long reverberation time.

The structure was similar to the sound of home runs hit by players of professional baseball team Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters after they connected with the sweet spot of the bat.

The experiment involved 16 men and women in their teens to their 60s. They were asked to taste five types of sausage five times each.

Regardless of age or gender, the Schau Essen consistently produced sound in the frequency range of around 1,000 Hz, which is easily resonated in the mouth.

“The sound alone triggers the brain to recall the deliciousness,” said the director of the laboratory. THE JAPAN NEWS/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

