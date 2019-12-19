Japanese reporter wins suit over alleged rape

TOKYO • A Japanese court yesterday ordered a prominent male reporter to pay damages to a female journalist in a civil lawsuit over her allegations that he raped her, a verdict welcomed by women's rights advocates in a country where sexual assault victims often stay silent.

The Tokyo court ordered TV reporter Noriyuki Yamaguchi to pay 3.3 million yen (S$40,900) in damages to freelance journalist Shiori Ito, who has become a well-known face of Japan's #MeToo movement.

Ms Ito, 30, had sought 11 million yen in damages for her suffering after prosecutors declined to indict Mr Yamaguchi following her complaint to police that he had raped her while she was unconscious.

The court also ruled against a counter-suit by Mr Yamaguchi, who has repeatedly denied the allegations, in which he sought 130 million yen in damages from Ms Ito.

Mr Yamaguchi said he would appeal the verdict.

Ms Ito made waves in 2017 when she took the rare step of going public with allegations that Mr Yamaguchi, known for his reporting on Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, had raped her in 2015 after she met him for drinks to discuss an offer to help her find a job.

Ms Ito was an intern at Reuters during the time she said the rape occurred. She left the news agency in June 2015.

The court said the credibility of Ms Ito's account, in which she said she was forced to have sex while unconscious and despite resisting after she regained consciousness, was relatively high. It also said there were grave doubts about the credibility of Mr Yamaguchi's statements, in which he said the sex was consensual.

Ms Ito fought back tears as she spoke through a megaphone to reporters and supporters outside the court. "I'm so happy," she said, her voice breaking at times with emotion. "It's not over. Now, I have to deal with how I live with my scars."

In awarding the damages, the court said Ms Ito still suffered flashbacks and panic attacks as a result. The court also said her decision to go public was intended to be in the public interest and did not violate Mr Yamaguchi's privacy.

Ms Ito has said she was also trolled on social media by critics.

Sexual assault victims in Japan often shy away from going to the police or even telling friends, government data shows, for fear of being blamed and humiliated.

Women's rights activist Minori Kitahara said she was hopeful the verdict signalled attitudes were changing in Japan. "I think the voices of victims affected the ruling. I am hopeful that, if people speak out, things will change," she said.

The events formed the subject of a BBC documentary, Japan's Secret Shame.

Ms Ito wrote in her book, Black Box, that police had obtained an arrest warrant against Mr Yamaguchi but it was not implemented. She also wrote that the arrest was called off at the last minute by a senior police official. Prosecutors later decided not to bring charges. They do not give reasons for such decisions.

At the time, opposition lawmakers questioned if Mr Yamaguchi had received special treatment due to his close ties with Mr Abe. Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga has denied there were any irregularities regarding the case.

Legislators revised Japan's century-old rape law in 2017 to include harsher penalties, including raising the minimum punishment for rapists to five years in jail from three. But the reforms left intact controversial requirements that prosecutors must prove violence or that intimidation was involved or the victim was "incapable of resistance", prompting calls from academics, activists and psychiatrists for further changes to the law.

