Japanese public broadcaster NHK says employee sexually assaulted by cast member

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According to NHK, the employee was sexually assaulted after a social gathering attended by programme cast members and production staff.

KYODO – Japan’s public broadcaster NHK said on Aug 5 that one of its employees was sexually assaulted by a cast member on one of its programmes.

The broadcaster said the employee, whose health deteriorated following the incident, took a leave of absence and requested a transfer to a different workplace.

The transfer request was denied and was not approved until about three years later.

According to NHK, the employee was sexually assaulted after a social gathering attended by programme cast members and production staff.

The cast member reportedly said of the incident: “I do not remember it because I was drinking. If such an incident did occur, I am sorry.”

The broadcaster has not disclosed the cast member’s name or gender and said the individual is no longer appearing on the programme.

The employee was later diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder resulting from the sexual assault.

NHK said it was unaware a serious human rights violation had occurred until the employee reported the incident through a labour union last April, and that the information had not been shared with the department responsible for risk management.

Consequently, five officials involved in the initial response were reprimanded over the incident, although the reprimands do not constitute disciplinary action.

In May 2025, NHK established a three-member investigative committee, including an external lawyer, over the incident.

Regarding NHK’s conduct, the committee said it found that “despite the severity of the assault, the response was limited to following established procedures”. KYODO NEWS