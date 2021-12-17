Japanese PM shelves plan to visit US this year, aims for early next year: Report

TOKYO (REUTERS) - Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has given up his initial plan to visit United States President Joe Biden this year due to tight schedules on the US side. He aims to take the trip early next year, three sources closed to the matter said.

Since taking office in October, Mr Kishida has made it clear he seeks to hold a summit meeting with Mr Biden as early as possible to strengthen ties, but the US administration's focus on the passage of a large-scale social Bill made it difficult.

Mr Kishida now aims to visit the US sometime between the new year and Jan 17, when the regular session of Parliament will likely convene, but it could be delayed to February or even later, the government and ruling party sources said this week.

One of the sources said the delay in Mr Kishida's US visit will likely have little impact on bilateral relations as the premier already met Mr Biden briefly on the sidelines of the COP26 United Nations climate conference in Glasgow last month.