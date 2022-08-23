Japanese PM gets Covid-19 as support for his govt tumbles

TOKYO • Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida was hit by a double whammy over the weekend: He tested positive for Covid-19 and an opinion poll showed support for his government has tumbled, battered by questions about the ruling party's ties to the Unification Church and its response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Mr Kishida, who had his second booster shot earlier this month, will work remotely from his official residence as his fever had subsided, a spokesman said.

According to a survey done over the weekend by the Mainichi Shimbun daily, Mr Kishida's support fell to 36 per cent from 52 per cent a month ago, the lowest since he took office last October.

The ruling Liberal Democratic Party's (LDP) links to the church founded in South Korea in the 1950s and famous for its mass weddings have become a headache for Mr Kishida since July 8, when former prime minister Shinzo Abe was shot and his suspected killer said his mother had been bankrupted by the church and blamed Mr Abe for promoting it.

Survey respondents who believed ties between the Unification Church and Mr Kishida's ruling LDP were either "an extreme problem" or "something of a problem" hit 87 per cent.

Only 4 per cent believed it was not a problem at all.

Mr Kishida reshuffled his Cabinet on Aug 10 and removed some members with ties to the church in an attempt to bolster support, but 68 per cent of respondents said they did not approve of the move, against only 16 per cent who did.

"Regarding the issues related to the Unification Church, we should pay enough attention to relationships with organisations that are socially criticised, so people won't have concerns," Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said at a regular news conference.

Speaking to reporters later yesterday via an electronic screen, Mr Kishida said there was no connection on an organisational level between the LDP and the Unification Church, adding that lawmakers needed to make clear and explain their connections with the religious group.

He declined to comment on individual polling figures.

New coronavirus cases in Japan remain high, prompting 55 per cent of respondents to say they did not approve of the government's handling of the situation.

On the question of the state funeral for Mr Abe set for Sept 27, which will be paid for by the government, 53 per cent said they were against the idea.

Mr Kishida does not need to face a national election for three years after his LDP scored a victory in races for the Upper House of Parliament in July.

But a further decline in support could fuel concern over a return of Japan's revolving-door leadership between 2006 and 2012 .

Mr Kishida is the most recent leader of a Group of Seven economy to become infected after US President Joe Biden, who recovered from a bout of Covid-19 after experiencing mild symptoms.

Coronavirus infections in Japan have remained near record highs in recent weeks, with 24,780 cases found in Tokyo alone on Sunday. That is forcing politicians and healthcare officials to reconsider what steps, if any, are needed to contain the outbreak.

The same problem is facing countries around the globe, as the rapid spread of the more infectious Omicron subvariants has led to higher case numbers even as testing in most areas is on the decline.

REUTERS, BLOOMBERG