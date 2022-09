TOKYO - Support for Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's Cabinet is in free fall, jeopardising his promised "golden era" of policymaking although his tenure is at no immediate risk of a premature end.

Approval ratings plunged to new lows in opinion surveys over the weekend, suggesting Mr Kishida has all but failed in his attempts to quell public discontent over a 1.66 billion yen (S$16.4 million) state funeral for slain former leader Shinzo Abe.