Japanese PM arranging to attend Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore

TOKYO • Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is arranging his attendance at the Shangri-La Dialogue Asian security summit in Singapore on June 10-12 to foster an understanding of Japan's defence build-up, according to the local media.

He will also likely call for greater international cooperation from Western and Asian defence officials in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine and China's maritime assertiveness, the Nikkei newspaper reported yesterday.

The report said Mr Kishida will make a final decision based on the schedule of the current Diet session, which ends on June 15.

His appearance at the security forum would be the first by a Japanese premier since Mr Shinzo Abe's trip in 2014, the paper said.

Hosted by the International Institute for Strategic Studies, the high-level summit gathers government ministers, senior officials, business leaders and experts to debate the region's security challenges and conduct bilateral talks. The annual meet had taken place every year since 2002, before it was called off the past two years.

