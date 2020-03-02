Japanese minister tells Lebanon ex-Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn should stand trial in Japan

BEIRUT (REUTERS) - Fugitive ex-Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn should stand trial in Japan, a Japanese government minister told the Lebanese government during a visit to Beirut on Monday (March 2), adding that Beirut had agreed to cooperate but without saying how.

"We believe it is obvious and natural for Ghosn to stand trial in Japan and this view has been communicated to Lebanese government," deputy justice minister Hiroyuki Yoshiie said during a Beirut news conference.

"And we agreed to cooperate on that," he said, declining to give details of how Lebanon had agreed to cooperate.