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The Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office has concluded that Kodai Murata can be held responsible for his actions.

TOKYO – A Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) officer was indicted on July 27 for unlawfully entering the Chinese Embassy in Tokyo with a kitchen knife and threatening staff in March, prosecutors said.

Kodai Murata, a 24-year-old second lieutenant assigned to the J GSDF’s Camp Ebino in Miyazaki Prefecture, south-western Japan, underwent psychiatric evaluation for about three months before the indictment.

The Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office apparently concluded he could be held responsible for his actions.

Murata climbed over a wall fitted with an anti-intrusion fence and entered the embassy compound on March 24 carrying a kitchen knife with an 18cm blade, according to the indictment.

It also said he threatened embassy staff, making remarks including, “a patriot will execute you on behalf of Japan’s gods ”.

Police earlier quoted Murata as saying he entered the compound to “convey my opinions to the ambassador” and planned to kill himself to “surprise” embassy officials if he was rebuffed.

He also indicated at the time that he wanted China to refrain from making hard-line remarks toward Japan. KYODO NEWS