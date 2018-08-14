Japanese man creates device that greets him like a loyal supermarket customer when he returns home

A Japanese man has come up with an innovative device to up the feel-good factor of returning home after a day's work.

When Twitter user Mansooon opens his front door, he is now greeted by a device that dishes out "deals" akin to a supermarket.

According to Japanese news site SoraNews24, Mansooon's invention senses when the door has been opened, after which a recorded voice delivers a welcome message as if he were a loyal supermarket customer.

"Thank you for coming home again today! We're currently holding our 'Welcome Home in the Summer' promotion," the message says in a video posted on Twitter on Sunday (Aug 12).

"In the kitchen area, yesterday's leftovers - stir-fried bean sprouts seasoned with salt and pepper - are being offered at an incredible 100 per cent discount. They're yours for free! For free!"

"In the bathroom area, our popular bathtub can now be enjoyed for only the cost of water and gas! Don't miss out on these great deals!"

The 30 second video clip has since been viewed over 2.21 million times, with many Twitter users clamouring for the device.

"Ever since I put this in my entryway, coming home feels fun," Mansooon said in his tweet.

In a subsequent tweet, he added that he chanced upon the device at 5,800 yen (S$70) at a thrift store and bought it immediately, as it was a steal compared to new ones.

The device is a familiar sight in Japanese supermarkets and is used to draw customers in by broadcasting the day's deals, reported SoraNews24.

The report added that Mansooon's device also plays a jingle that many would have heard on their grocery runs.