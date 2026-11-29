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Japanese man arrested for kidnapping likely came to know missing girl via internet

The home of Makoto Oga, who was on Nov 18 arrested on suspicion of kidnapping a 16-year-old high school girl.

TOKYO – A man who has been arrested for allegedly kidnapping a teenage girl living near Tokyo likely came to know her through the internet, a police source said on Nov 28 , as the police continued an investigation into two bodies recently found in north-eastern Japan.

One of the two bodies, found in the mountains in Miyagi prefecture on Nov 27 , could be of a 16-year-old high school girl from Yokohama who went missing late in October .

The police arrested Makoto Oga, who is in his 30s and a resident of Ogawara in Miyagi prefecture, on Nov 18 on suspicion of kidnapping the girl.

The police plan to conduct autopsies on the bodies on Nov 30 . One of the bodies is partially skeletonised.

According to the police, the girl’s family reported her missing on Oct 26. They said they had seen her off at a train station the previous day and she had not returned home.

Security camera footage showed the girl took a train to Kashiwa, Chiba prefecture, where she likely met the man and travelled to Miyagi in a car driven by him.

The car headed to the mountains in Shichikashuku town, where the bodies were found.

The suspect lives about 35km from the site. According to an elderly man living in the neighbourhood, the suspect moved to the home three or four years ago.

“He seemed to be a calm person, greeting me back if I said hello,” the elderly man said. KYODO NEWS