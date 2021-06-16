Japanese lawmakers vote down no-confidence motion against Suga Cabinet

TOKYO • Japan's Lower House of Parliament voted down a no-confidence motion brought against the Cabinet of Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga by opposition parties.

The parties had sought a three-month extension of the session beyond its scheduled end today to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic as Japan rushes to ramp up vaccinations ahead of the Tokyo Olympics opening on July 23.

Though Japan has not suffered as badly as some other nations from the coronavirus, its slowness in vaccinating citizens and patchy response have dented support for Mr Suga.

A survey by public broadcaster NHK showed that 37 per cent of respondents approved of Mr Suga's government, while 45 per cent disapproved.

That is the highest disapproval rating since the Prime Minister took office last September, but the majority held by his Liberal Democratic Party and other coalition partners meant the no-confidence motion had always been unlikely to pass.

