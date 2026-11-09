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Japanese home retailer Nitori says up to 38m customer records may have leaked

Log-in passwords and credit card information were not compromised, but e-mails and home addresses were stolen.

TOKYO – Major Japanese home furnishings retailer Nitori Holdings said on Nov 9 that up to 37.62 million of its customer records may have leaked due to unauthorised access, becoming the latest domestic company to announce a possible data breach.

The information includes e-mail and home addresses of both members of Nitori group and those who have purchased goods online, although login passwords and credit card information were not compromised.

Nitori said it confirmed the access on Nov 6. A third-party investigation discovered the breach occurred between mid- to late October.

The company warned of phishing attempts and suspicious phone calls, while noting it would contact affected customers via mail or e-mail.

Sega also announced the same day that about 2.2 million customer e-mail addresses were leaked after a contractor the gaming giant uses to send out e-mail newsletters was compromised. Names, phone numbers, credit card information and login passwords were not included.

Sega said it has not confirmed any fraudulent use of the information, which was leaked due to unauthorised access to Arara’s system, but it warned customers of phishing attempts. KYODO NEWS